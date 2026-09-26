Maharashtra drought hits 265 of 358 talukas after 19% shortfall
India
Maharashtra just declared a drought in 265 out of its 358 talukas, nearly three-fourths of the state, after this year's monsoon fell short by almost 19%.
From June to mid-September, rainfall was well below normal, leading to water shortages and putting crops under major stress.
Chief Minister Fadnavis orders crop assessments
Regions like Marathwada, Pune, Nashik, Amravati, and Nagpur have been hit especially hard, with some seeing rainfall deficits close to 31%.
Crop damage has sparked farmer protests for government help.
In response, Chief Minister Fadnavis has said crop-damage assessments and ground verification will be undertaken to determine the extent of losses.