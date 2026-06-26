Maharashtra FDA mandates free safe drinking water at eateries, online

Maharashtra FDA tightens restaurant food safety

The FDA is also tightening up on food safety: no more using newspapers for packaging or reusing cooking oil, and the menus of large food businesses and chain restaurants must show calories, allergens, and vegetarian and nonvegetarian labels.

Staff need health checks and official training.

If places break these rules, like serving unhygienic food or skipping licenses, they could face fines or even lose their licenses.