Maharashtra FDA mandates free safe drinking water at eateries, online
Heading out to eat in Maharashtra? You'll now get free, safe drinking water at every restaurant, cafe, bakery, food court, even juice bars, and online orders, thanks to a new Food and Drug Administration (FDA) rule.
Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe described it as a fundamental right, and places can't make you buy bottled water anymore.
Signs will let you know water's available for free.
Maharashtra FDA tightens restaurant food safety
The FDA is also tightening up on food safety: no more using newspapers for packaging or reusing cooking oil, and the menus of large food businesses and chain restaurants must show calories, allergens, and vegetarian and nonvegetarian labels.
Staff need health checks and official training.
If places break these rules, like serving unhygienic food or skipping licenses, they could face fines or even lose their licenses.