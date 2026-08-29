Maharashtra FDA officer accused of accepting bribe over expired food

A Food and Drug Administration officer in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district faced public embarrassment after locals accused him of taking a bribe to let a shopkeeper sell expired food.

Things got heated during an inspection: people confronted the officer with packets of expired biscuits and tried to make him eat them, all caught on video.

The drama started after a two-year-old child fell ill after eating snack mix from the shop, and residents complained to the FDA; later, they accused him of protecting the shopkeeper instead of taking action.