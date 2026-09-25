Maharashtra FDA seizes over 6.34L kg potentially unsafe food ₹9.76cr

Nashik topped the chart with nearly 70% of all seized items (4,42,746kg gone) while Konkan and Pune also saw big hauls.

Mumbai wasn't spared either: after 325 inspections there, 53 licenses were suspended and fines were slapped on violators.

The FDA also collected 2,423 samples (think dairy and sweets) for lab tests, so more updates could be coming soon as results roll in.