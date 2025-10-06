Next Article
Maharashtra floods: Farmers fear it could take years to recover
India
Massive floods have hit 31 out of 36 districts in Maharashtra, wrecking over 50 lakh hectares of farmland.
Key crops like cotton, soybean, and pomegranates are badly damaged, and soil erosion has made many fields infertile.
Even with the state promising ₹2,000 crore in relief and asking for central help, farmers fear it could take up to five years to get back on their feet.
Farmers demand 'wet drought' year declaration
The government is assessing losses to compensate more than 31 lakh affected farmers and has requested extra funds from the National Disaster Response Fund.
Still, farmer groups want a 'wet drought' year declared for more support.
With high costs and uncertain timelines ahead, farmers are concerned that without timely and adequate support, recovery will be slow.