Maharashtra floods: Farmers fear it could take years to recover India Oct 06, 2025

Massive floods have hit 31 out of 36 districts in Maharashtra, wrecking over 50 lakh hectares of farmland.

Key crops like cotton, soybean, and pomegranates are badly damaged, and soil erosion has made many fields infertile.

Even with the state promising ₹2,000 crore in relief and asking for central help, farmers fear it could take up to five years to get back on their feet.