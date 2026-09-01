Maharashtra gives traders extra year for loose edible oil packaging
India
Maharashtra has decided to give traders an extra year before enforcing new packaging rules for loose edible oils.
The FDA issued an order on August 20, 2026, effectively requiring immediate compliance; following traders' resistance the government has now given traders one year — until around September 2027 — to comply.
Joint committee of FDA and traders
A joint committee of FDA officials and trader representatives will work out how businesses can shift to the new standards.
The government says it's committed to safer food but also wants to protect traditional shops and keep oil affordable for low-income buyers.
Assistance may be offered to help traditional businesses make the transition.