Maharashtra government announces Maratha students will receive OBC education benefits

For Maratha students: scholarships fee reimbursements

The new plan covers scholarships from secondary school up through college, fee reimbursements across 16 categories, and even special training programs like driver and conductor courses.

These perks apply to Maharashtra residents pursuing professional courses in aided and unaided institutions outside the state.

Plus, if you grab a vacant seat after the centralized admission process (CAP), you'll get the same educational concessions available to OBC students, subject to approval by the Admission Regulatory Committee, too, at least until further notice.