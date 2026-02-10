Maharashtra government clears land policy for 'Third Mumbai' project
Maharashtra's cabinet approved a land-acquisition and allotment policy for development projects related to the 'Third Mumbai' initiative, handing 200 sq km to the MMRDA to develop a new urban area between the Atal Setu sea bridge and Navi Mumbai Airport.
The goal? Ease pressure on Mumbai and build a modern urban hub.
What's the NAINA scheme?
This isn't just another suburb—Third Mumbai covers 323 sq km under the NAINA scheme and uses a land pooling model so locals get developed plots back.
The area will feature top-notch infrastructure: Atal Setu already connects Mumbai to Navi Mumbai in just 20 minutes, and the new airport is almost ready to open, with a long-term projected capacity of up to 90 million passengers annually.
Edu City, Medi City, and more
The plan includes an Edu City with space for global universities, Medi City for healthcare, data centers, and even a BKC-style business district.
By 2030, they're aiming for a $300 billion GDP boost in the region—so if you're thinking about future jobs or study opportunities near Mumbai, this could be huge.