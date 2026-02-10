Maharashtra government clears land policy for 'Third Mumbai' project

What's the NAINA scheme?

This isn't just another suburb—Third Mumbai covers 323 sq km under the NAINA scheme and uses a land pooling model so locals get developed plots back.

The area will feature top-notch infrastructure: Atal Setu already connects Mumbai to Navi Mumbai in just 20 minutes, and the new airport is almost ready to open, with a long-term projected capacity of up to 90 million passengers annually.