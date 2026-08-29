Maharashtra government meets tribal students' demands after Gadchiroli snakebite protests
After protests across Pune, Nagpur, and Nashik, sparked by the heartbreaking deaths of three girls from a snakebite at a Gadchiroli school, the Maharashtra government has agreed to key demands from tribal students.
They called for improvement in conditions at residential schools for tribal children and more job opportunities for Scheduled Tribe (ST) candidates in government roles.
State pledges 12,500 hires, 3rd-party audits
The state has promised recruitment to 12,500 posts and to speed up recruitment under the PESA Act.
There is also a third-party audit coming for all tribal residential schools to fix safety gaps.
The direct benefit transfer scheme is being scrapped as students wanted, and candidates without valid caste certificates will face action.
Student reps say they are happy with these time-bound promises.