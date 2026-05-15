Maharashtra government to inspect workplaces statewide for POSH compliance
Maharashtra's government has decided to begin inspections across the state to make sure companies are following the Prevention of Sexual Harassment (POSH) Act.
Officials can drop in at both government and private workplaces to see if internal complaints committees exist, complaints are handled on time, and records are kept confidential, basically checking if companies walk the talk on safety.
Inspections cover remote work, she-box uploads
The checks are not just for office desks: inspectors will look at remote work policies, employee training against harassment, and whether there is protection from retaliation.
Companies also have to upload committee details and annual reports on the SHE-Box portal.
This move comes after a recent TCS controversy and signals that Maharashtra wants real action, not just paperwork, with penalties for those who ignore the law.