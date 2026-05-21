Maharashtra heat wave 226 heatstroke cases and 2 confirmed deaths
Maharashtra is in the grip of a tough heat wave. Since March, there have been 226 heatstroke cases and two confirmed deaths in Akola and Latur.
Six more deaths are being checked out in Ahmednagar, Akola, Latur, and Solapur.
The IMD even put out a yellow alert last week for Mumbai and Thane because of the rising temperatures and humidity.
Experts advise hydration avoid peak sun
Aurangabad (41), Nandurbar (24), and Nashik (19) are seeing the most cases.
Doctors say children, older people, and outdoor workers are feeling it most with dehydration and fainting on the rise, especially since high humidity makes it harder for our bodies to cool off naturally.
Health experts recommend staying hydrated, avoiding peak afternoon sun, sipping on ORS or lemon water, and if you need to head out.