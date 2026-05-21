Maharashtra heat wave 226 heatstroke cases and 2 confirmed deaths India May 21, 2026

Maharashtra is in the grip of a tough heat wave. Since March, there have been 226 heatstroke cases and two confirmed deaths in Akola and Latur.

Six more deaths are being checked out in Ahmednagar, Akola, Latur, and Solapur.

The IMD even put out a yellow alert last week for Mumbai and Thane because of the rising temperatures and humidity.