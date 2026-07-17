Maharashtra hospitals to pause services after alleged Ramesh Mhatre assault
Hospitals across Maharashtra will pause regular services for a full day this Monday, as doctors protest against rising violence toward health care workers.
Emergency and essential care will still be available, so there is no need to worry if you need urgent help.
The move comes after a shocking incident where a Shiv Sena corporator Ramesh Mhatre allegedly assaulted two doctors at Dombivli's Shastri Nagar Hospital earlier this month.
Doctors resign amid safety concerns
The July 6 attack happened when a family was asked to move their newborn due to limited ICU space, a moment caught on video that quickly went viral and sparked public anger.
Even though Mhatre was arrested, he was released on bail soon after, which only fueled protests from medical staff demanding his removal as corporator.
Both assaulted doctors have resigned over safety concerns, while Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has reprimanded Mhatre and senior party leader Uday Samant said, "It is inappropriate to hit a woman doctor."