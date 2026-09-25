Maharashtra issues drought notification as Devendra Fadnavis urges rabi preparedness

Relief measures are rolling out ahead of Diwali. The plan includes loan waivers (with fresh loans to follow), and the state will buy farm produce at set prices to support incomes.

On top of that, hundreds of water tankers have been sent out, with around 45% deployed in Marathwada, to help with drinking water shortages.

There's also a push to make sure livestock get enough fodder, especially in districts like Beed and Jalna that might run out by December.