Maharashtra issues drought notification as Devendra Fadnavis urges rabi preparedness
Facing a tough 21-day dry spell, Maharashtra is set to issue its first drought notification in two-thirds of its districts.
Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis says the focus is now on helping farmers bounce back, especially by getting ready for the next rabi crop season where water is still available, instead of dwelling on the damaged kharif crops.
Maharashtra rolls out Diwali relief measures
Relief measures are rolling out ahead of Diwali. The plan includes loan waivers (with fresh loans to follow), and the state will buy farm produce at set prices to support incomes.
On top of that, hundreds of water tankers have been sent out, with around 45% deployed in Marathwada, to help with drinking water shortages.
There's also a push to make sure livestock get enough fodder, especially in districts like Beed and Jalna that might run out by December.