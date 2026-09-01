Maharashtra launches policy to end drug use, trafficking by 2029
Maharashtra just rolled out a big plan to end drug use and trafficking by 2029.
Announced today, the policy focuses on spreading awareness and cracking down on everything from cultivation to consumption.
It's part of India's wider Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan push for a drug-free country.
Students get drug-awareness lessons next year
Starting next year, students will get drug-awareness lessons in class, and the premises of all educational institutions are maintained as drug-free campuses.
Under Chief Minister's My School, Beautiful School -- Phase 3, the Chief Minister's Prosperous Panchayati Raj Campaign, and the My Village, Healthy Village Campaign, additional points will be awarded for drug-awareness initiatives.
Plus, the performance of each district will be assessed for the period from October 2 to April 30, and an award will be announced each year on June 26 for the Best Drug-Free District.
Departments from Home to Social Justice are teaming up with the Anti-Narcotics Task Force so everyone's working together, whether it's education or enforcement, to make this goal happen.