Maharashtra led India's UPI transactions in July 2025

Daily UPI transaction values jumped from ₹75,743 crore in January to over ₹90,000 crore by August. SBI processed the most remittances—over three times more than HDFC Bank —and PhonePe remained the go-to app for most users.

UPI now covers 91% of retail money demand

UPI now covers a massive 91% of retail money demand (up from just 40% back in 2019), showing how quickly people are ditching cash—even for groceries.

Most merchant payments were small amounts, with groceries alone making up nearly a quarter of all transactions.