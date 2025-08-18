Maharashtra led India's UPI transactions in July 2025
Maharashtra led India's UPI transactions in July 2025, making up nearly 10% of all digital payments.
Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, and Tamil Nadu rounded out the top five.
The data comes from the National Payments Corporation of India and SBI's economic research department.
Key highlights from July
Daily UPI transaction values jumped from ₹75,743 crore in January to over ₹90,000 crore by August.
SBI processed the most remittances—over three times more than HDFC Bank—and PhonePe remained the go-to app for most users.
UPI now covers 91% of retail money demand
UPI now covers a massive 91% of retail money demand (up from just 40% back in 2019), showing how quickly people are ditching cash—even for groceries.
Most merchant payments were small amounts, with groceries alone making up nearly a quarter of all transactions.