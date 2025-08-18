Missing in flood, 3 Bihar youths return home safe
Three young men from Bihar—Rahul Mukhiya (19), Munna Mukhiya (19), and Ravi Kumar (19)—were thought to have died in the August 2024 flash flood that hit Dharali village, Uttarkashi.
With no news for days, their families even began funeral rites. But the trio surprised everyone by eventually returning home safe, showing just how badly communication broke down during the disaster.
They left Dharali before the flood
The friends had actually left Dharali for work in Gangotri three days before the flood and couldn't call home because there was zero mobile network.
The Indian Army found them during rescue efforts and airlifted them out.
"We didn't even know about the flood," Rahul shared.
Flood destroyed many buildings, cut off roads and phone lines
This devastating flash flood wiped out at least 50 hotels and many houses and cut off roads and phone lines, making rescue operations tough.
Nearly 70 people are still unaccounted for as of now—a reminder of how quickly things can change when disaster strikes.