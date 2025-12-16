Maharashtra man fakes his own death by killing hitchhiker for insurance

How the plan unraveled

Chavan set his car on fire with Yadav's body inside and left his own bracelet behind to make it look like he'd died in the blaze.

Police at first believed the ruse—until messages sent from Chavan's new number after his "death" tipped them off.

He was tracked down and arrested within 24 hours in Sindhudurg.

According to Latur SP Amol Tambe, Chavan confessed and now faces charges including murder and destruction of evidence as police continue investigating possible accomplices.