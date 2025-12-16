Orissa HC says no to selling Jagannath Temple land India Dec 16, 2025

The Orissa High Court recently turned down a request to sell property belonging to the famous Lord Jagannath Temple.

The court explained that, in the eyes of the law, Hindu deities are treated as "eternal minors," so their assets can't just be sold off unless there's a specific law allowing it.

Even though the petitioner had held onto the land for years, Justice Dixit Krishna Shripad pointed out there was no legal backing for their demand.