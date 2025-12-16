Orissa HC says no to selling Jagannath Temple land
The Orissa High Court recently turned down a request to sell property belonging to the famous Lord Jagannath Temple.
The court explained that, in the eyes of the law, Hindu deities are treated as "eternal minors," so their assets can't just be sold off unless there's a specific law allowing it.
Even though the petitioner had held onto the land for years, Justice Dixit Krishna Shripad pointed out there was no legal backing for their demand.
What's up with temple land rules?
Back in 2022, changes to the Sri Jagannath Temple Act gave temple authorities more power over selling or leasing their land—no small thing when they manage about 60,000 acres across several states.
While people have been able to buy or lease temple land before (bringing in ₹11.20 crore from 2001-2021), the court made it clear these deals aren't guaranteed.
Basically, even with new rules, managing temple property is still a tricky mix of tradition and law.