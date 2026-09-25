Maharashtra panel to revive student council elections after a gap of more than 3 decades
Big news for students: Maharashtra is planning to revive student council elections in state universities and affiliated colleges after a gap of more than three decades.
A 12-member committee, led by former Mumbai University vice-chancellor Suhas Pednekar, will study the provisions and frame guidelines for conducting the polls in a transparent, peaceful and student-centric manner.
Maharashtra panel to study digital systems
The committee will examine the possibility of using digital and online systems for nominations, scrutiny, voting, and grievance redressal wherever feasible to make the process more transparent, accessible and efficient.
They're also focused on making sure women, SC/ST students, and those active in extracurriculars get proper representation.
Plus, expect new guidelines for managing student council funds openly and training programs for newly elected representatives.