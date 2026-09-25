Maharashtra residents challenge ECI voter roll changes in Bombay HC
Four Maharashtra residents have taken the Election Commission of India (ECI) to the Bombay High Court, arguing that recent changes to the state's voter rolls aren't fair.
They're asking the court to scrap 14 ECI orders, pause the ongoing SIR process in Maharashtra, restore names of voters who were deleted, and even delay assembly elections in states affected by these changes.
Petition cites software and transparency issues
The petition points out that two election commissioners disagreed with these decisions, and it highlights a recent news report raising concerns.
It mentions unauthorized tweaks to registration forms and shifting control of voter data to New Delhi's IT division, moves that have apparently made fixing deleted voter names tough due to software issues.
The petition also questions if ECI followed transparency rules, and suggests a committee headed by a retired High Court Judge should look into deletions and software blockages.