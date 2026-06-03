Maharashtra school bus fares to increase 15% from June 2026 India Jun 03, 2026

If you take a school bus in Maharashtra, get ready for higher fares: bus operators are raising prices by 15% starting June 2026 for the new academic year.

The main reason? Rising costs like expensive diesel, higher staff wages, and pricier vehicle upkeep.

Operators say they have asked the government for help but have not gotten support.