Maharashtra school bus fares to increase 15% from June 2026
India
If you take a school bus in Maharashtra, get ready for higher fares: bus operators are raising prices by 15% starting June 2026 for the new academic year.
The main reason? Rising costs like expensive diesel, higher staff wages, and pricier vehicle upkeep.
Operators say they have asked the government for help but have not gotten support.
Bus owners urge state government action
Bus owners admit this will hit parents' wallets but insist it is needed to keep busses safe and reliable.
They are also dealing with extra expenses like tolls, fines, and costly spare parts.
The association is urging the state government to step in so that students, schools, and transporters are not left struggling.