Maharashtra schools, colleges may close on September 25 for Ganeshotsav
India
Heads up, schools and colleges in Maharashtra may observe closures or local holiday adjustments on September 25, 2026, for Anant Chaturdashi and Ganesh Visarjan, which wraps up the big Ganeshotsav festival.
But closures can vary depending on your city or school, so it's not the same everywhere.
Check school notices and travel advisories
Don't just assume a holiday: check your school's website, WhatsApp groups, or local district notices for the latest updates.
Cities like Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, and Nashik witness large gatherings and immersion processions.
Also, keep an eye out for changes in train schedules or traffic advisories if you're traveling that day; the celebrations get pretty massive!