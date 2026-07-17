Maharashtra sports school girls bitten by rats, parents accuse administration
India
Six girls at a Maharashtra sports school were bitten by rats in their dorm room over two nights, leaving parents upset and rushing their kids to a private hospital.
The incident sparked anger and accusations of neglect against the school's administration.
Parents demand urgent dorm fixes
Locals say the school's damaged roof and rat problem show how badly it has been maintained.
Parents are frustrated that while ₹10 crore was spent on a new cultural hall, basic repairs in student dorms were ignored.
They're now demanding urgent fixes across the dormitory to keep students safe.