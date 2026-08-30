Maharashtra working to bring back 404 stranded in Nepal
After the flash floods and mudslides in Nepal, the Maharashtra government is working to get 404 stranded people back safely.
By August 29, they had reached out to 338 people.
Some good news: 41 travelers made it back from Saga, and another group of 106 is expected in Nagpur by the morning of August 30.
Authorities tracing 8 missing Mumbai travelers
Tourists who were in Chitwan have crossed into India and are heading toward Ayodhya, while 69 more are set to arrive in Mumbai by August 31.
Authorities are still trying to trace eight missing travelers from Mumbai neighborhoods like Borivali and Andheri.
Communication has been tricky, but officials are keeping families updated and have set up helplines for support.
Meanwhile, the Ministry of External Affairs says arrangements are on for another batch (149 Indian tourists who entered Nepal from China) to return soon.