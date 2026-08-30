Maharashtra working to bring back 404 stranded in Nepal

Tourists who were in Chitwan have crossed into India and are heading toward Ayodhya, while 69 more are set to arrive in Mumbai by August 31.

Authorities are still trying to trace eight missing travelers from Mumbai neighborhoods like Borivali and Andheri.

Communication has been tricky, but officials are keeping families updated and have set up helplines for support.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of External Affairs says arrangements are on for another batch (149 Indian tourists who entered Nepal from China) to return soon.