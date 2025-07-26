Next Article
Maharashtra's Koyna dam water release raises Almatti reservoir levels
Heavy rainfall in Maharashtra has led to a big surge of water from the Koyna dam, with six gates opened and over 16,000 cusecs released into the river.
This extra water is now flowing down to Karnataka's Almatti reservoir, quickly raising its levels.
Almatti dam's outflow almost doubled overnight
By Saturday morning, Almatti dam's outflow jumped from 42,500 to 80,000 cusecs—almost double overnight.
With more water also coming in from nearby rivers, officials have issued safety warnings for villages downstream and are keeping a close watch to manage risks and keep people safe.