Mahashivaratri 2026: Tirupati to host citywide cultural celebrations

If you're an early riser (or a night owl), Kapila Theertham is included in the citywide program running from 6pm to midnight. Highlights include Shiva chants, classical music, and cultural performances.

Official guidelines

TTD has published event timings, venue lists and advises following official communications.

The whole idea? Bringing people together for some shared spiritual energy—whether you're there for the devotion or just want to soak in the festive mood.