Mahashivaratri 2026: Tirupati to host citywide cultural celebrations
India
On February 15, 2026, Tirupati will light up with Mahashivaratri celebrations across several venues from 6pm to midnight.
Expect everything from soulful Shiva chants and classical music to lively cultural performances at spots like Kapila Theertham, Mahathi Kalakshetram, and more.
Kapila Theertham
If you're an early riser (or a night owl), Kapila Theertham is included in the citywide program running from 6pm to midnight.
Highlights include Shiva chants, classical music, and cultural performances.
Official guidelines
TTD has published event timings, venue lists and advises following official communications.
The whole idea? Bringing people together for some shared spiritual energy—whether you're there for the devotion or just want to soak in the festive mood.