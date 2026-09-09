Mahesh Gupta arrested as 5th suspect in Satya Niketan collapse
India
A five-story building called Hostel Daze in Delhi's Satya Niketan collapsed in September 2026, leaving seven people dead and six injured.
Police just arrested Mahesh Gupta, bringing the total to five people held so far, including the building's owner, his wife, a labor contractor, and another business partner.
One more suspect is still on the run.
Delhi orders hostel and PG checks
After the tragedy, officials started demolishing a nearby unsafe building and launched a citywide crackdown on illegal construction.
The Delhi chief minister has ordered checks on hostels and PGs across the city to make sure they're safe for residents, and is pushing for stricter action against unauthorized structures going forward.