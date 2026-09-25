Major fire at Dhoom Manikpur chemical factory, everyone evacuated safely
India
A major fire broke out early Thursday at a chemical factory in Greater Noida's Dhoom Manikpur area.
The blaze started around 2am quickly spreading across parts of the factory premises and several parked vehicles.
Thankfully, everyone inside was safely evacuated and no casualties have been reported so far.
Fire crews fight blaze, probe begins
More than two dozen fire trucks have been working for hours to bring the situation under control, with the area falling under the jurisdiction of Badalpur Police Station.
While crews focus on putting out the flames, officials are also looking into what sparked the fire.
Emergency teams acted fast to keep everyone safe.