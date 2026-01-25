Major fire at Hyderabad furniture shop; several feared trapped
A serious fire broke out on Saturday, January 24, 2026 at Bacha Furniture Shop in Hyderabad, with five to six people feared trapped inside.
The blaze started around 5pm and quickly spread through the three- or four-story building near Kamath Hotel in Nampally, filling it with heavy smoke from burning furniture.
Who's affected and what's being done?
Those feared trapped include a security guard (named variously as Baby (44) or Beeban Bee (54)), driver Syed Habeeb (40), shop worker Imtiaz (26), and two young boys—Praneeth (11) and Akhil (reported as 7 or 8).
Some reports mention an auto driver and a watchman as well.
Rescue teams are on-site with as many as 25 fire engines reported, special equipment, and even robotic tools, working hard to get everyone out safely.
Area alert: traffic jams & safety advice
The fire has caused major traffic jams near the busy Numaish exhibition grounds.
Police Commissioner V C Sajjannar is urging people to avoid the area until things settle down.
Despite tough conditions from thick smoke and crowds, rescue efforts are still going strong under close supervision from top officials.