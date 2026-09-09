Major Navya Shekhawat 1st woman Army ADC to Droupadi Murmu
India
Major Navya Shekhawat just made history as the first woman officer from the Indian Army to be appointed aide-de-camp (ADC) to President Droupadi Murmu.
She's only the second woman ever in this role (the first was Navy officer Yashasvi Solanki in 2025), making this a big moment for women in India's armed forces.
Shekhawat will assist President with duties
As ADC, Major Shekhawat will assist the President during official duties, including engagements and ceremonial functions, and help with coordination, communication, and official protocol.
Her journey started with clearing the Combined Defence Services exam, training at Officers Training Academy in Chennai, and rising to major within five years, a sign of how more women are stepping up in India's military.