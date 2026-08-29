Malappuram police seize 12.8kg MDMA worth ₹10cr, 3 men arrested
India
Malappuram police just pulled off one of Kerala's biggest drug busts, seizing 12.8kg of MDMA hidden in an Innova car in Coimbatore, with a street value of over ₹10 crore.
Three men were caught and the drugs were reportedly headed for Kerala and Tamil Nadu.
The operation was led by District Police Chief Chaitra Teresa John, with help from DANSAF.
Manjeri tip exposes interstate drug ring
This breakthrough came after a smaller MDMA seizure in Manjeri tipped off police to a bigger trafficking ring moving drugs from Delhi and Bengaluru using cars with secret compartments.
Now, investigators are digging deeper into the gang's network and raising concerns about how these operations target young people in Kerala and Tamil Nadu.