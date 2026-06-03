Malviya Nagar fire kills 21, Delhi to seal illegal B&Bs

Culpable homicide case and inspections underway

Police have filed a culpable homicide case against unidentified persons in connection with the fire tragedy.

which was allegedly operating nearly 25 rooms but was permitted for six.

Now, a high-level committee headed by the South District Magistrate is inspecting all B and Bs across Delhi to check for similar violations.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta called an emergency meeting to support affected families and praised emergency responders for acting fast.

We'll know by tonight which illegal B and Bs are being shut down. Delhi's hospitality scene is definitely under the microscope right now.