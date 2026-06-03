Malviya Nagar fire kills 21, Delhi to seal illegal B&Bs
After a tragic fire in Malviya Nagar that took 21 lives, the Delhi government is getting strict with illegal Bed and Breakfasts (B and Bs).
Home Minister Ashish Sood has told officials to seal any unlicensed spots right away.
The fire at Flourish Stay B&B on June 3 exposed big safety lapses, like having way more rooms than allowed and no fire safety clearance.
Culpable homicide case and inspections underway
Police have filed a culpable homicide case against unidentified persons in connection with the fire tragedy.
which was allegedly operating nearly 25 rooms but was permitted for six.
Now, a high-level committee headed by the South District Magistrate is inspecting all B and Bs across Delhi to check for similar violations.
Chief Minister Rekha Gupta called an emergency meeting to support affected families and praised emergency responders for acting fast.
We'll know by tonight which illegal B and Bs are being shut down. Delhi's hospitality scene is definitely under the microscope right now.