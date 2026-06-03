Malviya Nagar hotel fire kills 21, owner Lokesh Bajaj probed
India
A tragic fire at a hotel in Delhi's Malviya Nagar on Wednesday took at least 21 lives and left over 40 people injured.
The hotel's owner, Lokesh Bajaj, and his two partners, who are believed to own several other hotels and guest houses across Delhi, are now being investigated for breaking safety rules.
The hotel was supposed to operate as a small bed-and-breakfast but had nearly 25 rooms open.
Single exit, license checks, FIR lodged
Investigators say the building had just one exit, making it tough for guests to escape quickly.
Both the hotel and its eatery are being checked for license violations.
Police have registered an FIR under the culpable homicide section and other relevant sections of BNS.