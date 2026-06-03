Malviya Nagar hotel fire kills 21, owner Lokesh Bajaj probed India Jun 03, 2026

A tragic fire at a hotel in Delhi's Malviya Nagar on Wednesday took at least 21 lives and left over 40 people injured.

The hotel's owner, Lokesh Bajaj, and his two partners, who are believed to own several other hotels and guest houses across Delhi, are now being investigated for breaking safety rules.

The hotel was supposed to operate as a small bed-and-breakfast but had nearly 25 rooms open.