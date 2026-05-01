Man apparently dies attempting explosion on Rajpura-Ambala line near Shambhu India May 01, 2026

On the intervening night of Monday, April 27, and Tuesday, a man died while apparently trying to set off an explosion on the Rajpura-Ambala railway line near Shambhu station in Punjab.

The blast caused only minor damage, and trains were running again within hours.

This is the second such incident in the area in three months, putting local security back in focus.