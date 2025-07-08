Next Article
Man arrested for disrespecting religious symbol in UP
During the Kanwar Yatra in Muzaffarnagar, UP, a man named Shehzad was arrested for allegedly spitting on a woman's kanwar—the bamboo frame carrying sacred Ganga water.
The act happened on a Monday evening as pilgrims were returning from Haridwar and led to protests among devotees.
Police quickly stepped in, gave the woman a new kanwar, and booked Shehzad under charges related to religious insult.
Usman's family claims he is mentally unstable
Usman's family claims he is mentally unstable; police are checking these claims with medical tests.
The Kanwar Yatra draws millions each July and comes with tight security across Uttar Pradesh.
After the incident sparked tension, authorities urged people not to spread rumors and assured that everything is being handled by the book.