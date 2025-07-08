Quarry collapse halts rescue operation in Kerala India Jul 08, 2025

A landslide at a quarry in Pathanamthitta, Kerala, has forced rescuers to pause their search after nonstop rockfalls made the site too risky.

Two workers, Mahadev and Ajay Rai, were trapped when rocks and soil fell onto their excavator—one body has been recovered but not yet identified, and the other worker is still missing under the debris.

Rescue teams tried to restart operations on Tuesday morning after a brief break but had to stop again because conditions just weren't safe.