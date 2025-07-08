Quarry collapse halts rescue operation in Kerala
A landslide at a quarry in Pathanamthitta, Kerala, has forced rescuers to pause their search after nonstop rockfalls made the site too risky.
Two workers, Mahadev and Ajay Rai, were trapped when rocks and soil fell onto their excavator—one body has been recovered but not yet identified, and the other worker is still missing under the debris.
Rescue teams tried to restart operations on Tuesday morning after a brief break but had to stop again because conditions just weren't safe.
Another crane, ropes being rushed to help
The constant falling rocks have made it nearly impossible for crews to reach the trapped worker.
Attempts to lift the buried excavator with a crane didn't work out, so more equipment—including another crane and ropes—is being rushed in.
District Collector Prem Krishnan shared that initial checks found no sign of the missing worker yet.
A 27-member National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team is now on-site, hoping their expertise will make a difference in this tough situation.