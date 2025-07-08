Next Article
Punjab Police investigates IndiGo flight bomb hoax
A routine cleaning turned tense on July 5 when crew found a "bomb inside" note in the bathroom of an IndiGo flight that had just landed in Punjab from Hyderabad.
Security teams quickly checked the plane and everyone's luggage, but thankfully, it turned out to be a hoax.
Police have registered a case under strict security laws and are still looking for whoever is behind the prank.
Deputy Superintendent Amarpreet Singh said the investigation is ongoing.
The incident caused some disruption at the airport, but no one was harmed or put in danger.