Delhi teens found dead under mysterious circumstances India Jul 08, 2025

A 16-year-old boy and girl were discovered dead in a locked room at the girl's house in Najafgarh, Delhi.

The two were in a relationship that had caused some family disputes and even legal action earlier, which was later resolved through a mutual settlement.

Police say there were no visible injuries on either of them, so right now they're treating it as a possible suicide while they wait for the post-mortem report.