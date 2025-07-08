Delhi teens found dead under mysterious circumstances
A 16-year-old boy and girl were discovered dead in a locked room at the girl's house in Najafgarh, Delhi.
The two were in a relationship that had caused some family disputes and even legal action earlier, which was later resolved through a mutual settlement.
Police say there were no visible injuries on either of them, so right now they're treating it as a possible suicide while they wait for the post-mortem report.
Boy's family suspects murder, girl's relatives deny
The boy's family believes something suspicious happened and has accused the girl's relatives of planning his murder, mentioning past threats from her uncle during earlier family talks.
Meanwhile, police haven't found any signs of forced entry or violence and are looking into all possibilities—including both suicide and homicide.
"We are waiting for the post-mortem report," said one officer, with the investigation still ongoing to figure out what really happened.