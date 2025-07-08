X Corp accuses government of arbitrary online content regulation
X Corp (formerly Twitter) has gone to the Karnataka High Court, arguing that the government's recent orders to remove online content are unfair and lack proper process.
Their legal team pointed out that even a viral video of a woman driving on railway tracks—argued to be newsworthy—was targeted for removal by a Ministry of Railways order.
X's legal team argues the case
This case is about more than just one video. It questions how much power the government should have to decide what stays online and whether creators get a fair say before their posts are taken down.
Digital media groups backing X warn that without clear rules, important news and free speech could get censored too easily.
The court's decision could shape how online content is regulated in India going forward.