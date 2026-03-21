Man arrested for making unhygienic 'samosas' with stale eggs, reused oil
India
A 73-year-old man, Abdul Rasheed, was arrested after police and food safety officials busted his illegal samosa manufacturing unit in Jiyaguda, Hyderabad.
The team found he was making large batches of samosas without any licenses, using stale eggs and reused oil, posing a real risk to people's health.
Legal action is underway under food safety laws
During the raid on March 20, authorities seized items worth ₹500,000, including hundreds of egg, sweet corn, and onion samosas made with unhygienic ingredients.
Rasheed was taken into custody on the spot.
Legal action is underway under food safety laws, and police say they're looking into where these unsafe snacks were being distributed.
Officials have promised more crackdowns to keep street food safer for everyone.