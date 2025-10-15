Next Article
Man kidnaps friend's son after she rejects his marriage proposal
India
A 24-year-old man from Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, allegedly kidnapped a four-year-old boy on October 12, 2024, after the child's mother rejected his marriage proposal.
The accused, Sudhakar Singh, had been in contact with the mother online for about a year and had even threatened to abduct her son if she refused to be with him.
Boy safely recovered, police investigating the matter
The boy was taken while playing outside his house, but his father quickly reported him missing.
Police used both tech and on-the-ground efforts to track them down, catching Singh with the child at Lucknow railway station just eight hours later.
Singh admitted he kidnapped the boy to pressure the mother into marriage.
Thankfully, the child is now safe, and police are moving forward with their investigation.