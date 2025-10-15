Next Article
Centre calls lethal injection 'not very feasible' for death penalty
India
The Supreme Court just took up the idea of switching from hanging to lethal injection for death row convicts, but the Centre isn't convinced.
Officials called lethal injection "not very feasible," even though Senior advocate Rishi Malhotra argued that it is common in 49 US states.
Senior advocate Rishi Malhotra pushed for it, saying it's more humane.
SC can't force new laws, but...
Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta want the government to rethink how executions are carried out and mentioned a possible committee to review methods.
For now, the Centre stands by hanging as "quick and simple."
The Supreme Court can't force new laws here, but we'll get an update on the committee's progress when the case continues on November 11, 2025.