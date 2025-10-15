Haryana IPS officer Y Puran Kumar's last rites today India Oct 15, 2025

Haryana IPS officer Y Puran Kumar, from the 2001 batch, will have his last rites today at 4pm in Chandigarh's Sector 25 cremation ground.

Kumar was found dead at his home on October 7, with reports indicating suicide.

His wife, IAS officer Amneet P Kumar, identified his body, and the autopsy was carried out at PGIMER after the family agreed.