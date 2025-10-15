Next Article
Haryana IPS officer Y Puran Kumar's last rites today
Haryana IPS officer Y Puran Kumar, from the 2001 batch, will have his last rites today at 4pm in Chandigarh's Sector 25 cremation ground.
Kumar was found dead at his home on October 7, with reports indicating suicide.
His wife, IAS officer Amneet P Kumar, identified his body, and the autopsy was carried out at PGIMER after the family agreed.
SIT probing case, post-mortem done under magistrate supervision
A Special Investigation Team is looking into Kumar's death, with the post-mortem done under magistrate supervision and full transparency.
Kumar reportedly left a note naming eight senior IPS officers, accusing them of caste-based discrimination and harassment—serious claims that have drawn a lot of public attention and prompted his family to seek assurances about the investigation's fairness.