Air pollution linked to rise in rheumatoid arthritis cases
At the IRACON 2025 conference, doctors shared that Delhi-NCR's toxic air—especially PM2.5 pollution—is now linked to a noticeable rise in rheumatoid arthritis (RA), even in young people with no family history.
RA is a painful autoimmune disease where the body attacks its own joints.
Research shows air pollution can mess with immune system
Recent research shows that air pollution can mess with your immune system, leading to more cases of RA in polluted cities.
Long-term exposure to high levels of air pollution, as seen in cities like Delhi, has been shown in international studies to increase the risk of RA by 12-18%, and can make symptoms worse or even reduce how well medications work.
What can you do?
Experts suggest limiting outdoor time on high-pollution days, using air purifiers indoors, and getting checked early if you notice joint pain or swelling.
As air quality keeps dropping, knowing the risks and acting early can help protect your health.