Man kills wife over alcohol money in Maharashtra village India Jan 23, 2026

In Gadchiroli, Maharashtra, a man named Sushil Barsagade allegedly murdered his wife Priyanka after she refused to give him money for alcohol; he allegedly assaulted her and forcibly took ₹2,000 from a cupboard.

At their home in Porla village, he later reportedly poured petrol on Priyanka and set her on fire.

The couple had been married since 2018 and have a five-year-old daughter.