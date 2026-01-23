Man kills wife over alcohol money in Maharashtra village
In Gadchiroli, Maharashtra, a man named Sushil Barsagade allegedly murdered his wife Priyanka after she refused to give him money for alcohol; he allegedly assaulted her and forcibly took ₹2,000 from a cupboard.
At their home in Porla village, he later reportedly poured petrol on Priyanka and set her on fire.
The couple had been married since 2018 and have a five-year-old daughter.
What happened next
Priyanka suffered serious burns and was rushed to hospitals in Gadchiroli and Nagpur but sadly didn't survive.
Before passing away, she told her father what happened—he then filed a police complaint against Sushil.
Their daughter's cries alerted neighbors as the incident unfolded.
Police have registered a murder case.