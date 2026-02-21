Man poses as groom, runs off with woman's jewelry
A 35-year-old divorced woman from Panipat was tricked out of her gold jewelry, phones, and documents by Abhinav Singh, who pretended to be a groom on a matrimonial site.
He convinced her to meet at a religious spot in Delhi, then asked for her jewelry "on the pretext of safekeeping" before running off with everything.
Singh had targeted other divorced women too
Police registered the complaint on February 17 and used footage from over 200 cameras to track Singh down within a day.
He allegedly confessed to targeting other divorced women before, collaborating with Karan Sharma, a cab driver, who provided a car with fake plates.
Cops recovered the jewelry, which had been mortgaged at a shop in Malviya Nagar for around ₹3 lakh, and seized cash (₹64,000), two phones, and the complainant's documents.
Now they're checking if more people were scammed and are questioning the shop owner too.
The incident is a reminder to be extra careful when meeting people from dating or matrimonial sites—especially when valuables are involved.