Man rapes, performs medical procedure on 12-year-old stepson
India
A man in Lucknow has been arrested after allegedly sexually abusing his partner's 12-year-old son and forcing a medical procedure on the child's private parts.
The disturbing case came to light when the boy went back to his father and shared what he'd experienced while living with his mother and her partner.
Mother, son lived with accused after meeting him at shop
The boy's mother had moved in with the accused after meeting him at her shop, bringing her son along. According to police, the abuse happened after the move.
After hearing his son's story, the father filed a complaint under the POCSO Act.
Thakurganj police say they're gathering more evidence as further investigation is underway.