Man threatens BJP MLA posing as woman online
India
A 26-year-old man from Kolhapur, Mohan Jyotiba Pawar, was caught pretending to be a woman online and threatening BJP MLA Shivaji Patil with fake "obscene" content if he didn't pay up ₹5-10 lakh.
The scam unraveled after Patil reported the threats to police last week.
Pawar used voice modulation tricks
Turns out, Pawar used voice modulation tricks—skills he picked up while working as a waiter—to sound like a woman.
He'd actually asked Patil for a job earlier but, after months of unemployment, turned to this scheme out of financial desperation.
Police tracked him down using call records and bank details; he admitted everything and is now in custody until October 15.
Authorities say there was no real obscene material involved—just an attempt at quick cash that went too far.