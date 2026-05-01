Man throws packet and sparks Howrah station fire, 2nd contained
Two separate fires broke out at Kolkata's busy Howrah station on May 19.
One started when a man threw a packet-like object near the cab road, and another was found near the toilet of a compartment on the Howrah-Raxaul Mithila Express.
Thankfully, passengers spotted the second fire early and staff managed to put it out quickly.
RPF examines CCTV to identify suspect
The Railway Protection Force is now digging into CCTV footage to find the suspect. An official shared, We're analyzing the footage to figure out who he is.
With over 1 million people passing through daily, these incidents have raised real concerns about safety.
In response, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw called an urgent security meeting on May 21 and urged passengers to report anything suspicious via helpline 139 as new measures roll out.