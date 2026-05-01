Man throws packet and sparks Howrah station fire, 2nd contained

RPF examines CCTV to identify suspect

The Railway Protection Force is now digging into CCTV footage to find the suspect. An official shared, We're analyzing the footage to figure out who he is.

With over 1 million people passing through daily, these incidents have raised real concerns about safety.

In response, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw called an urgent security meeting on May 21 and urged passengers to report anything suspicious via helpline 139 as new measures roll out.