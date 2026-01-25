Manali snowfall leaves 600+ tourists stranded in epic traffic jam
Heavy snowfall hit Manali on January 25, leaving over 600 tourists stranded near Manali, while traffic jams stretched up to 15km during the Republic Day weekend.
Roads got so icy that cars had to be abandoned, and viral videos show people trekking for hours with their luggage—some reportedly walking for 12 hours to reach Manali.
Why does this matter?
Tourists waited for hours before hiking nearly 7km on foot, with many spending the night in their cars; one tourist said her group survived on Maggi noodles.
Taxi fares were reportedly ₹10,000 to ₹15,000 for a 20km journey between Manali and Patlikuhal.
A travel agency urged people not to travel to Manali without an update on road clearance.
What's up with Manali's weather?
January in Manali usually means freezing temps and lots of snow—about 17-inch over just a few days in the Manali (Himachal Heli-Ski) area isn't unusual.
So if you're planning a trip, pack warm and keep an eye on those weather updates!